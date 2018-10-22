After the shocking news Friday that the remains of 63 fetuses and infants were recovered from the Perry Funeral Home on Trumbull — a week after 10 fetuses and the remains of an infant were found hidden in a ceiling of another Detroit funeral home — a slew of families are left worrying about what happened to the remains of children they lost.

As state investigators, city police, a litany of state and federal agencies, plus private attorneys, tackle the legal and civil logistics of the failures of Perry Funeral Home and the Cantrell Funeral Home on Mack to properly dispose of remains, families are looking for answers. The remains include fetuses, stillborn and live born infants, police said.

A number of volunteer-based community organizations and funeral homes have stepped up to help — whether it's to provide resources for emotional support, a promise to help cover burial or cremation costs when matches are made, or a hotline to call for more information.

Covering burial or cremation costs

Eric Winton, Roger Belcher and Roger Winton carrying the casket for Brooke Winton for a burial in March of 2005. Brooke's mother Angie Winton is now the president of Metro Detroit Share, a local pregnancy and infant loss support group. (Photo: Winton Family Photo)

Angie Winton, president of Metro Detroit Share, said a group of five volunteer-based organizations dedicated to helping families cope with stillbirths or sudden infant deaths, have formed the Southeast Michigan Perinatal & Infant Loss Coalition and want to connect with families affected by the discoveries made at the Cantrell and Perry funeral homes.

These groups include:

Winton told the Free Press that all five organizations do funeral assistance, while both Metro Detroit share and the Tears Foundation also do in-person and online support meetings.

"It's just appalling that in this day and age, with online access to information, that these funeral homes did not — if there was an issue with cost — that they did not reach out," Winton said.

Metro Detroit Share's records show the organization has assisted families working with both Perry Funeral Home and Cantrell Funeral Home in the past, Winton said.

As for families awaiting word on whether or not their children were among the remains recovered at the funeral homes, Winton said, the coalition is prepared to work collectively and with participating funeral homes to prepare burials.

"First they just need to be in touch," she said. "We'll just have to kind of work through it when it's such a big issue."

Winton said all five groups have different intake procedures, but across the board they've found that most funeral homes are typically very generous and work with volunteer-based organizations to facilitate burials for families that can't afford them.

There have been several cases where funeral homes have helped cover cremation costs, and Metro Detroit Share has offered assistance with urns, lockets or some sort of keepsake, Winton said.

"It's completely up to the family, but knowing they have options... We can see how much we can help with," she said.

Left to Right: Dr. Sara Garmel, Darlene Baczynski, Angie Winton, Scott Duley and Alison Duley, and Dearborn Hospital Staff in July of 2018 after the Duley's son William died after his birth. Metro Detroit Share donated their first temperature-controlled "Caring Cradle" to the couple to give them more time to say goodbye. (Photo: Metro Detroit Share)

In the case of a burial, she said, some cemeteries have special designated areas for fetuses or infants that are generally of no cost to the family, and Metro Detroit Share has covered the cost of a headstone.

"I think a lot of people honestly, they don't know where to reach out to," she said. "Unless you've had a loss, you don't understand the mental status when you're going through a trauma like that."

Winton said many families get scared when they think they can't afford to bury or cremate their child, but don't know there are organizations that can help coordinate things with funeral homes and cover costs.

Donations can also be made to the coalition's Crowdrise page. Winton said the funds will be used for the families affected by the discoveries made at the Cantrell and Perry funeral homes, and excess funds raised will be split between the five organizations to help with future funeral service costs and support services.

The coalition's goal is $10,000.

A hotline for unclaimed remains