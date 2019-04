BELDING, Mich. -- Residents in Belding and the surrounding areas are being told to lock their doors and keep a look out for suspicious activity.

According to the Ionia County Central Dispatch, deputies are searching for break-in suspects Tuesday morning.

Not many details have been released yet, however authorities want community members to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity they may see to 911.

