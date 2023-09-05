Lowell High School put on nearly 2-hour 'soft lockdown' following bomb threat

Lowell High School was put into a "soft lockdown" Tuesday while police completed a full sweep of the building and grounds.

LOWELL, Mich. — An "all clear" was issued Tuesday afternoon for Lowell High School after a bomb threat put the building into a "soft lockdown" while police swept the building and grounds.

Lowell High School Superintendent Nate Fowler shared a message on social media Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. saying that the school was in a soft lockdown due to a bomb threat.

The social media post said that the bomb threat was posted online Sunday night and brought to the attention of school administration on Tuesday at 10:46 a.m.

The superintendent says that there was no evidence to support that the threat was valid, but law enforcement was still contacted.

The school entered into the soft lockdown at 11:41 a.m. and the all-clear was given nearly two hours later at 1:12 p.m.

"A soft lockdown is a procedure that we use to keep students in their classrooms/assigned areas while we investigate concerns and ensure the safety of our school environment. Our school resource officer and additional law enforcement personnel were involved immediately and assisted in the process followed today," Fowler wrote in a social media post around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fowler said that the school determined the soft lockdown to be the safest measure to take while the threat was being investigated by police.

"All threatening behavior is taken seriously and will be dealt with by school officials working in conjunction with law enforcement, the juvenile justice system, and the mental health support system," Fowler added in the social media post.

The school is urging parents and guardians to be active in their children's social media lives and warns that social media platforms can be the root cause of difficult situations involving students.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.