Lowell officer among candidates for Forest Hills School Board after trespassing charge

FOREST HILLS, Mich — A sergeant with the Lowell Police Department charged with trespassing at Forest Hills High School last year has announced he plans to run for the district's vacant school board position.

Scot VanSolkema, 43, of Grand Rapids, is one of nearly 30 candidates who have submitted applications for the vacant position on the Forest Hills School board.

The position became vacant in early March when Martha Walters Atwater, the former Vice President for the Board of Education, resigned following accusations of driving under the influence after a crash in February.

VanSolkema was charged with trespassing at Forest Hills High School back on August 24, 2021. Surveillance video obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE shows Vansolkema getting in the school by following a student who was buzzed into the building.

A few days later, on Sept. 2, 2021, the school resource officer noticed VanSolkema inside the school and was told by administrators they were not aware of his presence.

The Deputy says he asked VanSolkema if he had permission to be inside and he responded, "sometimes it's easier to ask for forgiveness than it is to ask for permission."

It's alleged he showed up to a classroom unannounced and was "checking things out."

The trespass charge is a misdemeanor. VanSolkema was expected to be arraigned last week but the case was delayed because the judges have disqualified themselves from the case and are awaiting a new judge to be assigned.

Months later, on Dec. 14, deputies said he entered school property again and allegedly drove his vehicle up onto the sidewalk of the school to bypass traffic waiting in line at the end of the school day.

He was also given a civil infraction for careless driving.

VanSolkema has been with the Lowell Department for nearly 20 years.

