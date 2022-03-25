Lowell police officer charged with trespassing demoted after 13OYS investigation

Scot VanSolkema has been demoted after charges were filed against him for trespassing on school property.

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department announced Friday that Detective Gordy Lauren has been promoted to sergeant, replacing Scot VanSolkema after a 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation.

Lauren will supervise patrol officers, handle administrative issues and participate in training. Lauren has been a detective for six years and joined the Lowell police force in 2009.

“I’m pleased to promote Gordy into this new leadership role,” said Police Chief Chris Hurst in a release. “He has been an exemplary officer with us for more than a decade and is well-deserving of this promotion.”

The announcement follows investigations into VanSolkema, including trespassing on school property and careless driving.

In September 2021, surveillance video captured VanSolkema following a student into Forest Hills Central High School and wandering the hallways. Reports say he appeared in a classroom and said he was "checking things out." School officials issued a "no trespass" order against VanSolkema following this incident.

In December 2021, surveillance video captured VanSolkema entering school property again, driving his vehicle up onto the sidewalk to bypass traffic waiting in line at the end of the school day. He was charged with trespassing and careless driving.

Criminal charges have been filed in connection to these incidents.

As a result, VanSolkema was suspended without pay for 14 days. He also faces a month suspension and has been banned from applying for the sergeant position for four years.

An investigative report stated that VanSolkema's actions have jeopardized the public's trust in the police department, and that his "repeated lapses of judgment and indifference to lawful directives have reflected poorly on (him) and this Department."

“I fully support our chief’s decision on this matter," said City Manager Mike Burns. "Scot served on the executive team for the Lowell Police Department and, as a leader, was held to a higher standard that he repeatedly failed to recognize. His actions have been embarrassing and done a serious disservice to his badge and to our department.”

VanSolkema has served the Lowell Police Department since 2004 and became a sergeant in 2020.

