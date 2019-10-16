ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Investigators in Allegan County say 25-year-old James Key is wanted for armed robbery, first degree home invasion and felonious assault.

"Working with all of our law enforcement partners, we have been attempting to locate this suspect and have so far been unsuccessful," Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker said.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office

"Back around the end of August, one of our residents had a subject enter her garage as she was arriving home, at that time he forcibly had taken her purse and robbed her," Baker said.

They say Key met the victims at Gun Lake Casino and Four Winds Casino.

"[The Casino's are] one of the key reasons why we've been able to identify the individual is because of the assistance we've received from the casinos and tribal police," Baker said. "They've been very helpful in this investigation."

Detectives believe he followed one of them from Four Winds to her home in Allegan County. Police say the other individual was followed by the suspect from Gun Lake Casino to her home in Kentwood.

"It's just one of those things where this individual, for whatever reason, has done what he's done and we just need to bring him into custody," Baker said.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact:

Det. Mark Lytle, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office: 269-673-0439

Det. Tim Nelson, City of Kentwood Police Department: 616-656-6610

Joseph Guzman, United States Marshal’s Office: 616-732-2710

Or the Silent Observer: 855-745-3680

