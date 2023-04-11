Man assaults other driver following road rage crash in Kalamazoo Co.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. Monday, after police were dispatched on reports of two men fighting in the middle of I-94.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police are continuing to investigate a road rage crash on I-94 in Kalamazoo County, that resulted in an assault.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. Monday, after police were dispatched on reports of two men fighting in the middle of I-94.

Investigation on scene found that a 22-year-old Illinois man in a passenger car cut off a 42-year-old Portage man in a pickup. The pickup proceeded to tailgate the passenger car until both drivers began driving recklessly.

Shortly after, the passenger car lost control and struck the cement barrier wall. The pickup also lost control, rolling multiple times before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The driver of the passenger car sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

Following the crash, police say the driver of the pickup was seen by witnesses assaulting the driver of the passenger car.

Troopers made no arrests on scene, however warrant requests will be submitted on both drivers for reckless driving, as well as assault and battery charges for the 42-year-old Portage man.

Police say neither drugs or alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. The case remains open pending prosecutor's review.

The identities of the drivers will not be released until arrests are made or suspects appear for an arraignment.

