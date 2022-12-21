Police investigating fatal crash in Gun Plain Township Tuesday

A 72-year-old Battle Creek man was struck by a minivan and killed after exiting his vehicle after an initial accident on M-89 in Gun Plain Township.

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a series of crashes that turned fatal in Gun Plain Township on Tuesday evening.

Police say an initial crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on M-89 at the intersection of 6th St. when a stopped Toyota SUV was rear-ended by a Honda minivan.

The driver of the Honda exited his vehicle and was struck and killed by a Dodge minivan traveling westbound on M-89. Police reported that the Dodge minivan also struck a Honda SUV traveling eastbound on M-89.

The deceased driver was identified as Pau Khan Kap, a 72-year-old man from Battle Creek.

One other driver was injured during the four car crash, a 51-year-old woman from Plainwell who suffered minor injuries.

MSP are reminding people to stay in their vehicles after a crash and wait for emergency responders to arrive.

“It is safer to remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened and wait for first responders, unless remaining in your vehicle is unsafe,” says Lt. DuWayne Robinson, Fifth District PIO.

The crash is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.