Suspect armed with knives barricaded in Holland business

HOLLAND, Michigan — A man armed with two knives has barricaded himself inside a Holland business after threatening employees inside the building.

The incident began around 11 a.m. Monday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's department said the man walked into the Property Law Services office in the 40 block of East Lakewood Boulevard and threatened employees with a knife.

Two employees, a man and a woman, were inside at the time. The woman made it outside, but the suspect held the man at knifepoint until deputies arrived.

When Sheriff's Deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to remove the employees from the business and evacuate a nearby business as well. Police say no one has been injured in the incident.

The suspect remains in the business as the Sheriff's Office Tactical Units and Crisis Negotiators attempt to speak with the suspect.

Authorities said the man remains barricaded inside an enclosed office with two knives and is making threads to police.

Police say that the community and surrounding businesses are not in danger, but people should avoid the area as negotiators work with the suspect.

