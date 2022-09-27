Man accused of pointing gun at two GRPD officers during car break-in investigation facing charges

Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker says the two GRPD officers who shot at the man were justified in their actions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of breaking into cars in August who was shot during a confrontation with Grand Rapids police is now facing charges.

Tristin Melchizadek Walker now faces carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

These charges stem from an incident that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 25, when Grand Rapids Police received reports of a man breaking into vehicles on Forrester Street SE and Bonita, south of 28th St.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said at the time two officers approached Walker and he ran off. Winstrom said Walker pointed a gun at the two officers, and both officers fired shots, striking him multiple times.

Walker was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the chief said a gun was recovered from the scene.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released body cam video of officers shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Those two officers have not yet been named publicly.

"I can simply say the one officer acted in self-defense, the other was defending his partner, the use of deadly force under the circumstances they faced that night was justified," Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker said.

Becker could not share any more details about his charging decision, and does not have information about when Walker will be in court.

