Man stabbed in Grand Rapids Tuesday night, suspect in custody

A man received non-life threating injuries from several stab wounds at Lake Michigan Drive and Collindale Tuesday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was sent to the hospital and another is in custody after an altercation from a property dispute turned bloody.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) said they received a call saying someone was trying to break into a vehicle.

Shortly after, GRPD said they received another call that someone had been stabbed.

When police arrived on the scene, they say they found the victim stabbed several times and the suspect being restrained by witnesses.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his wounds. GRPD says the wounds were non-life threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody by police.

GRPD says the two individuals involved knew each other and were having a property dispute before the stabbing.

The names of the victim and suspect are being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD or Silent Observer. GRPD detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

