DETROIT — The U.S. Marshals Service is asking the public to help them locate a wanted woman.

Tamera Renee Williams, 39, is accused of the murder of her boyfriend in Melvindale, Mich. on or around Sept. 29, 2018.

Investigators say that Williams killed 39-year-old David Carter, as well as dug up a dead body and tampered with evidence following the murder.

U.S. Marshals believe Williams fled Michigan in mid-October. She has not been seen or heard from since she was identified as a person of interest in the case.

Police say she has worked in the medical field and as a travel agent. She is also known to be a world traveler and has ties throughout the U.S.

Williams is also closely involved with the Order of the Eastern Star according to marshals.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals tip line at 313-234-5600 or via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

