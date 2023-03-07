AVOID THE AREA: Maynard Ave closed while Walker Police investigate incident

WALKER, Michigan — The Walker Police Department is currently on scene at Maynard Avenue, north of Lake Michigan Drive, investigating an incident.
The circumstances surrounding the investigation are unclear at this time.
The City of Walker is asking the public to avoid Maynard Avenue, between Cassandra Court and Brianna Street while police remain on the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
