AVOID THE AREA: Maynard Ave closed while Walker Police investigate incident

The circumstances surrounding the investigation are unclear at this time.

WALKER, Michigan — The Walker Police Department is currently on scene at Maynard Avenue, north of Lake Michigan Drive, investigating an incident.

The City of Walker is asking the public to avoid Maynard Avenue, between Cassandra Court and Brianna Street while police remain on the scene.

Walker PD is investigating an incident on Maynard, north of Lake MI Drive.

Maynard is closed between Cassandra & Brianna. Please seek alternate routes & avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/1GtQpP3e8y — City of Walker, MI (@CityofWalkerMI) March 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

