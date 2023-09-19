Mel Tucker comments on announcement to terminate contract by Michigan State

MSU issued their intent to fire Tucker Monday after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations by activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mel Tucker issued a response to Michigan State University's (MSU) intent to terminate his contract as the head football coach for the school.

Tracy alleges that Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call in April of 2022. Tracy filed a complaint in December of 2022 with MSU's Title IX office. After an investigation was completed in July of 2023, a hearing was scheduled for the week of Oct. 5 to determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy.

Now, Tucker is pushing back against the investigation and hearing in a response to the university's announcement that his contract would be terminated.

The sidelined head coach is currently suspended without pay and has seven days to present reasons to MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller as to why Tucker should not be terminated.

Tucker's response, issued through a sports management company owned by Neil M. Cornrich, highlighted several bullet points in his response to the university's intent to terminate his employment:

"MSU knew about the information on which it supposedly relies to end my contract since at least March 2023. (The complaint was filed in December 2022.) Yet only after Ms. Tracy and potentially others leaked the confidential investigation report to the press, did MSU suddenly decide this same information warrants termination. MSU is punishing me for Ms. Tracy’s leak, which violated MSU’s rules regarding confidentiality of the investigation."

"MSU cut off any semblance of interest in the truth or due process by terminating me weeks before the hearing. I chalk this up to another about-face. In AD Haller’s press conference on September 10, he suggested MSU was suspending me as an “interim measure” and “while the investigation continues.” About one week later, with no new information, MSU moved to terminate me—sanctimoniously and illogically claiming this action has no impact on the ongoing investigation. The investigation is designed to determine if I violated policy. I did not. But regardless, basic fairness requires that process play out before any sanction(s) are determined."

"MSU ignored my concerns about leaks relating to the confidential investigation. Weeks before Ms. Tracy disclosed investigation details to the national media, MSU received FOIA requests for investigations related to me. MSU denied them, citing privacy. On August 25, well before Ms. Tracy went public with the full file, I demanded an investigation into leaks. MSU never acknowledged my request, let alone responded. Yet after Ms. Tracy’s attorney recently complained about an alleged leak of her client’s name, MSU hired an outside law firm to investigate, stating confidentiality in these matters “is paramount.” So when I complain, nothing happens; when she complains, MSU acts? This double standard reflects the bias against me throughout this process."

"MSU sent its notice of intent to terminate just days after I emailed Alan Haller requesting a medical leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act for a serious health condition."

Tucker says he is "disappointed—but not surprised—to learn that MSU intends to terminate my contract." Tucker added that he doesn't believe that the university is planning on firing him over the "entirely consensual, private relationship" he had with Tracy.

Tucker says he wanted to share the response so "any fair-minded person [could] conclude that other motives are at play."

The suspended coach concluded the response by saying, "The public can decide if any of this rings true or fair."

If Tucker is ultimately fired, he will not receive and compensation for his termination.

You can read his entire response to Michigan State here:

This is the second time that Tucker has released a statement to the media regarding the investigation and allegations. Tracy also responded to Tucker's initial statement to the media last week.

Michigan State announced Monday that they are investigating the source of the leak that led to Brenda Tracy's identity being revealed earlier this month.

