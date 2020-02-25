Several men alleging sexual abuse by a deceased University of Michigan doctor have retained law firms that are representing accusers who sued Michigan State University and Ohio State University in similar cases, attorneys said Monday.

Dr. Robert Anderson, who died in 2008, is accused of assaulting patients and school athletes during medical exams. Anderson was the former director of University Health Service and athletic team physician. He worked at the university from 1968 to 2003.

Olympic wrestler Andy Hrovat was the first athlete to publicly accuse Anderson of touching him inappropriately during medical exams at the school. Hrovat competed for the U.S. in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Horvat told the Associated Press the encounters with Anderson happened during his freshman year in 1998 and that the physician's reputation for such conduct was well known among his teammates.

A former student contacted the university's athletic director in 2018 alleging misconduct during medical exams. Several others have since alleged similar abuse from the 1970s to the 1990s.

It's unclear if the University of Michigan will see the magnitude of lawsuits facing Ohio State, which are pending, and Michigan State, which settled for $500 million.

A Washington, D.C.-based law firm is investigating.

