BELDING, Mich. -- Residents in Belding and the surrounding areas were being told to lock their doors and keep a lookout for suspicious activity Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police are searching for Antonio Miguel LaBanca, 21, of Greenville, and Casey Lee Stapp, 19, of Greenville. They are also searching for an unknown female suspect.

Michigan State Police said in a press release the suspects were caught by the homeowners breaking into a shed, which was a marijuana growing operation, and appeared to have a handgun.

Troopers responded and initiated a pursuit which lasted several miles and damaged two patrol vehicles. Minor injuries were reported.

The suspect's vehicle was abandoned in the city of Belding and the suspects fled on foot. All three suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

