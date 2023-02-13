Officials hoping to learn more about unidentified object during recovery process

Officials say the salvaging process could take some time. Michigan leaders are hoping to share more information on the object in the coming days.

MICHIGAN, USA — Another unidentified high altitude object was shot down in the U.S. over Lake Huron on Sunday, marking the fourth encounter in the past few weeks.

The Pentagon says these objects are different than the Chinese balloon shot down off the Carolina coast last week. Officials temporarily closed the airspace above Lake Michigan as the object traveled through.

ABC News reports the object is shaped like an octagon with strings hanging off of it.

As questions remain as to the origin of the object, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with TowBoatU.S. Port Huron, a company offering a variety of services to boaters, including insurance and financing, to learn more about the salvaging process.

Chad Noetzel with TowBoatU.S. Port Huron says communication is key during the recovery process to give teams a better idea of what they're looking for so they're prepared.

The recovery is happening in Canadian waters east of Michigan. Noetzel says the weather will play a factor, but since winter has been relatively mild, it's likely the object will be in the water and not on top of any ice. He also said this is a process that will likely take some time.

"All I can say is that everybody thinks that if something falls out the sky, we just run out there and grab it, or something sinks in the water, we run and grab it," Noetzel said. "That's not possible. It's a timely process and figuring out what you need to get."

It is unclear at this time how the U.S. and Canadian governments are approaching the recovery effort.

Noetzel said it is essential to be very careful when retrieving items from the lake.

"So we always as carefully as possible try to salvage things, just because of that, you know, that variable, right there is that we want to have something of value when we're done," he said.

The Department of Defense has been briefing members of Congress in Michigan. Rep. Hillary Scholten of District 3 says she will continue to ask questions about the object and share more in the coming days.

