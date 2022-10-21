Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station

Law enforcement has a lead on the whereabouts of a missing family of 4. The Cirigliano stopped at a gas station in Gulliver, Michigan on Monday, Oct. 17.

MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday.

The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid.

Friday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department said the family stopped at a BP gas station in Gulliver, Michigan on Monday between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.

Surveillance video shows Anthony, Suzette, Noah, and Brandon Cirigliano buying fuel and food.

Fremont Police said one of the children tried to use a gas station phone to place a call, but it appeared to not be successful.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH FREMONT POLICE CHIEF TIM RODWELL:

13 ON YOUR SIDE contacted gas station clerk Heidi Bonifield Bowler, who saw the family on Facebook messenger. She says she has been inundated with phone calls from the media Friday morning and goes on to say “I’m kind of overwhelmed right now. All I want for their family members to know they were safe and I’m not really sure what their story is, just hope they return home.”

Here are the descriptions of each family member:

Anthony John Cirigliano , “Tony”, 51-year-old male, 5’6” tall, 180 lbs., brown hair, no facial hair, unknown clothing.

, “Tony”, 51-year-old male, 5’6” tall, 180 lbs., brown hair, no facial hair, unknown clothing. Suzette Lee Cirigliano , 51-year-old female, 5’9”, 120 lbs., blond hair, glasses, unknown clothing.

, 51-year-old female, 5’9”, 120 lbs., blond hair, glasses, unknown clothing. Brandon Michael Cirigliano , 19-year-old male, 5’8”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes.

, 19-year-old male, 5’8”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Noah Alexander Cirigliano, 15-year-old male, 5’6”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes.

Both Brandon and Noah have autism, authorities said.

A 911 call that Anthony Cirigliano placed hours before he and his family were last seen concerned law enforcement about his mental well-being.

The family left behind their pets and a family member who requires full-time care. Police say their cell phones have been turned off.

Police say they may be traveling in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with the registration number "DJL1982".

Both of the boys, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano, were former students at Cornerstone Christian Academy. After attending the school for a few years, the students were homeschooled.

The School Administor Rebecca Meek says the Cirigliano's were a great family. She says both Noah and Brandon were great students. When we called her to tell her they were spotted in the UP she said, "Praise the Lord". Meek tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE she is so glad to hear the family has been spotted and is hopeful for a safe return.

If you have any information that could help police find this family, you're asked to call the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100 or 911.

