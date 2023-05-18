Wilson turned herself into Grand Rapids police after she became aware of the charge. She told the judge she is homeless, not employed and has no income.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The mother of the Grand Rapids Public Schools student who brought a gun to Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School on May 3 has faced a judge for the first time.

On Thursday, Aubrey Wilson, appeared via Zoom for her arraignment in the 61st District Court in Grand Rapids in front of Judge Susan Jonas.

Wilson turned herself into Grand Rapids police after she became aware of the charge. She told the judge she is homeless, not employed and has no income.

Police say Wilson had been living with her fiancée, Chelsea Berkley, when her son discovered a 9mm pink handgun in the drawer next to his mother's bed.

Wilson told police that Berkley was the owner of the gun.

Wilson also told police that she moved the gun from her closet to the drawer by her bed and then forgot about it sometime after learning about it being in the home.

On May 3, the student told police that he was worried that his mom was "going to get into trouble" over the gun and decided to bring it to school inside his backpack. No one was hurt and the gun was not loaded.

He also told police that his mother told him "he could not tell anyone about the gun" prior to bringing it to school.

Grand Rapids Public Schools have confiscated four guns from students this school year. Earlier this month, the district instituted a backpack ban and later passed a resolution for safe schools.

Wilson has been charged with fourth-degree child abuse, a misdemeanor, and Berkley has been charged with felony firearm, a 5-year felony.

Wilson also told the judge that she has shared custody of four children who are currently with their father.

Wilson requested a court appointed attorney and a personal recognizance bond which she was granted for $5,000.

Child Protective Services is also investigating the incident according to Wilson.