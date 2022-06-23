22-year-old shot and killed by Allegan County Deputy was allegedly driving impaired

Detectives for MSP say that Joseph Nagle was stopped for suspicion of impaired driving and began fighting the deputy when Nagle was told he was under arrest.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) released an update on Thursday regarding the officer-involved shooting of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle by an Allegan County Deputy.

The shooting happened during a June 16 traffic stop just after 10 p.m. on 26th Street in Salem Township, police said.

Nagle was allegedly stopped for suspicion of impaired driving by an Allegan County Deputy. According to a release from MSP's Fifth District Special Investigations Section investigating the shooting, Nagle showed indicators of impairment during sobriety tests.

Police say that when Nagle was told he was under arrest, he began fighting the deputy. The deputy fired a single gunshot that hit Nagle in the chest. Nagle died from the gunshot.

The patrol car and deputy were not equipped with cameras and their is no known video or audio of the incident.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says the department has never had dashcam or body-worn cameras until this year, when the department was approved to begin purchasing cameras for deputies.

The sheriff's office says they've began phasing in body-worn cameras and dash cameras to about 25% of its road patrol deputies.

MSP says that they are waiting to release the name of the deputy in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Detectives from MSP are continuing to investigate the case before they send their report to the Allegan County Prosecutor's Office to be evaluated. The Allegan County Prosecutor will decide if charges will be filed against the deputy.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation and an internal review by Allegan County.

