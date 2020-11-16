MSP: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after being shot by officers

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The suspect in an armed robbery of a gas station is in critical condition after being shot by responding officers.

According to a press release from the Michigan State Police, around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Central Michigan University Police Department, and Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department responded to two separate armed robberies at gas stations in the Mount Pleasant area. MSP said additional officers patrolled gas stations in the area to ensure they were secure.

Officers from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police arrived at the Marathon Gas Station located at 2025 E. Remus Road in Union Township, and saw a possible suspect vehicle parked in the lot.

As officers approached the store, the suspect exited with a handgun. MSP said the suspect was shot multiple times.

A deputy from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was wounded in the leg and was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Michigan State Police Investigative Response Team from the 3rd and 6th Districts are conducting the investigation. It is ongoing.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab from East Lansing is on scene gathering evidence.

Once the investigation is completed, it will be sent to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

RELATED VIDEO:

