BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Investigators are working to learn more about a fatal stabbing in Newaygo County.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, a 911 call came in around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 that a stabbing happened at a home on Green Avenue, south of 124th Street.

Troopers found 30-year-old Steven Woodrum, dead from apparent stab wounds. MSP says a 26-year-old Grant woman was arrested in connection to the incident. Her name was not released.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, MSP Crime Laboratory and Newaygo County Life EMS.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171.

