MSP investigating hit and run traffic crash in Montcalm Co.

A 44-year-old man from Sheridan is in critical condition after he was hit on his moped Monday night in Montcalm County.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 44-year-old man from Sheridan is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his moped in Montcalm County Monday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night near the intersection of Fenwick Rd and Brown Rd in Fairplain Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) believes the 44-year-old male was driving eastbound on Fenwick Rd when he was struck by another vehicle also traveling in the same direction.

It is thought that the vehicle that struck the driver of the moped is a maroon-colored sedan, likely a 2006-2013 model Chevrolet Impala.

Police say that the suspect fled the scene after the collision.

The 44-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

MSP is looking for help in identifying the suspect involved in the crash and believes there is a good chance that the vehicle has damage on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Troopers were assisted in their response and investigation by the Montcalm County EMS, Montcalm County Central Dispatch and the Michigan State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information on the crash or vehicle is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.