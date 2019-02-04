BELDING, Mich. - Michigan State Police said two Belding-area break-in suspects who have been taken into custody without incident.

Antonio Miguel LaBanca, 21, and Casey Lee Stapp, 19, both of Greenville, were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Gowen. Police said they are also searching for an unknown female suspect.

According to MSP, homeowners in Fairplain Township saw the suspects breaking into the shed armed with handguns early Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded and chased the suspects for several miles. During the pursuit, two patrol vehicles were damaged. Minor injuries were reported.

The suspects were arrested when a resident from Belding called police after a vehicle matching the description was found abandoned on their property.

Police say a substantial amount of marijuana was found inside and outside the vehicle along with the weapon.

LaBanca and Stapp are being held at the Montcalm County Jail and are expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 3. The prosecutor's office is reviewing the case along with the potential charges the two suspects could face.

