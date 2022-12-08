MSP searching for missing endangered man last seen in Sturgis

Alfred Wesley Kocher was last seen heading west on US-12 near Sturgis, driving a black Ford F-150 with the license plate CWD576.

STURGIS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are currently on the lookout for an elderly man last seen near Sturgis.

Alfred Wesley Kocher was last seen heading west on US-12 near Sturgis, driving a black Ford F-150 with the license plate CWD576.

Kocher, who goes by "Wes", is about 5'10", 180 lbs with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, glasses, blue jeans, brown shoes and a tan baseball hat.

Police are considering him endangered due to multiple health conditions requiring medication as well as suspected dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

