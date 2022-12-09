$250k in damages after car crashes into used car dealership's parking lot

A single-car crash over the weekend caused an estimated $250k in damages to vehicles at Autowest of GR used car dealership.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash at a used car dealership's parking lot over the weekend caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to several vehicles.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and involved a single car, driven by an individual who is now in custody.

It is still unclear what caused the crash into Autowest of Grand Rapids' parking lot, but security video shows an airborne vehicle smashing into several vehicles in parking spots along 28th Street.

"It was a pretty wild Saturday night," said dealership owner Don Miller.

In total, about six or seven vehicles were damaged by the crash, including some Jeeps and a Tesla. The total damage is estimated by Miller to be more than $250,000, but the actual amount will be determined by their insurance agency sometime later today.

"In today’s market, it’s so hard to acquire vehicles," said Miller. "So, when you work your butt off to acquire these cars, and they end up getting smashed up, it’s a real drain on you."

It is unclear if the driver sustained any injuries or what caused the crash.

The security video shows the suspect getting out of the vehicle and walking, seemingly not badly injured.

"I just couldn’t believe the person walked away," said Miller. "When you watch those videos, and you see this person flipping across the front of the cars, those are some pretty hard hits. So, that’s pretty scary. So I'm really grateful that person was OK."

Miller said in addition to the vehicles, the suspect driver also took out a light pole.

He also said this was the second time in a year an incident like this has happened.

"I don't know why, bad luck. We need a preacher to come in and bless us, that’s what we need," Miller joked. "But I hope he realizes that the speed was excessive, upwards of 90 miles per hour. This is 28th Street. You have families, kids, you have to be careful out on these roads. You have to think of others than yourself."

