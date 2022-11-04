GR City Manager: Bodycam, squad car footage and other video expected to be released this week

Video footage of a Grand Rapids Police officer killing Patrick Lyoya is expected to be publicly released this week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city officials said they expect multiple sources of video, including body camera footage, to be released to the public this week following the police killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya.

A Grand Rapids Police officer, who has yet to be publicly identified, shot and killed Lyoya during an altercation last week.

The incident happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE. in Grand Rapids.

"Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the Lyoya family for the loss of their son Patrick as well as our department in this very critical incident in which we are all grieving for in our community," Grand Rapids Community Manager Mark Washington said Tuesday morning during a City Commission meeting.

"I support our police chief and his commitment to show the events of April 4 in more detail."

He said he anticipates body-worn camera, in-car video, doorbell camera and cellphone videos will be released this week.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom vowed to publicly release the video footage no later than noon on Friday, April 15.

The expected release of video comes after increasing community pressure to do so.

There have been protests and a public forum urging authorities to share evidence.

Washington also said that the city is cooperating with the Michigan State Police who are investigating the shooting.

Officials indicated they've already been receiving and are preparing for more Freedom of Information Act requests.

The city is taking steps to prepare for any potential civil litigation as well.

Winstrom, who is in his second month on the job, is expected to hold a news conference at any point this week ahead of the video footage release.

Washington said the Chief has been working directly with the Lyoya family over the past eight days.

Over the weekend, the Lyoya family retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

They've been pushing for full transparency, including the public release of all available videos of the altercation.

