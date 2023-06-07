Man wanted in connection to GR mom's death now facing murder, firearms charges

Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa was charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in connection to Leah Gomez's death.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has issued several charges, including murder, against Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa, who is wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Grand Rapids mom.

The shooting happened May 31 in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue SW when 22-year-old Leah Marie Gomez was shot and killed in her car. Her 1-year-old child, called Rosie, was in the car with Gomez but was not injured.

Her death was later ruled a homicide.

A warrant was issued for 27-year-old Bernal-Sosa's arrest after the shooting. On Wednesday, Bernal-Sosa was charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in connection to Gomez's death.

Bernal-Sosa and Gomez were previously dating, and he's believed to be the father of Gomez's child.

The pair have a history of domestic violence, according to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. Bernal-Sosa is also wanted on an active warrant for attempting to strangle Gomez prior to her killing.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at a Wyoming home in an attempt to locate Bernal-Sosa. He was not found, but officers found the black Ford Ranger police say he drives.

He remains at large at this time. Winstrom said Bernal-Sosa is most likely trying to run or may be hiding close by.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

Family remembered Gomez as the "best mom ever" and a great person.

"I will tell you this, she was an amazing person with a huge heart. She loved so hard and was an amazing mom to her baby girl," Gomez's aunt Ashley Reil said.

