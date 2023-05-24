Jeffrey Kucharski, 27, of Lawton, is charged with open murder following Dragicevich's death on Saturday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor has charged boyfriend of Taylor Dragicevich with open murder after what police say was a "vicious stabbing attack" over the weekend.

Jeffrey Kucharski, 27, of Lawton, is charged with open murder following Dragicevich's death on Saturday, May 20. Friends of Dragicevich say Kucharski is her ex-boyfriend who she recently separated from.

Those who knew her spoke to 13 ON YOUR SIDE Monday about who they saw as a kind and dedicated person.

"When I think of Taylor, the first thing that I think of is a smile that she always had on her face," Wenke Greenhouses President Lisa Ambrosio said. "She would light up the room when she came in just in her interest in people and her positive attitude."

Ambrosio co-owns Wenke Greenhouses, where Dragicevich worked. She says the greenhouse took precautions for Dragicevich’s safety after she filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend in March.

Court documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE show Dragicevich fearing for her life in one incident just days before she requested the personal protection order, in which she said Kucharski was holding a razor blade and she feared he would harm her with it.

Regina Rapier, who worked under Dragicevich at Wenke Greenhouses and became close with her, believes while Dragicevich was alive, the system failed her.

"She did get a personal protection order for herself, and he violated that," Rapier said.

"With the personal protection orders, people, when they violate them, there needs to be tougher consequences," Rapier said.

The workers' devastation, they said, had become infused with anger.

"I was devastated, I am devastated and I'm angry," Rapier said. "I'm angry that this happened to such a beautiful person that had so much going for her. You know, it's just a tragedy."

