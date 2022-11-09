No injuries after fire ravages Muskegon Heights home; cause unknown

We're told no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich — An investigation is underway into what caused a house to be destroyed by a fire Wednesday.

Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3000 block of 8th Street, between West Summit and Rotterdam Avenues in Muskegon Heights.

Dean says when first responders arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames and endangering the neighboring home.

The two-story home was vacant and the damage from the fire caused the home to collapse. The fire department says it was difficult for first responders to get inside and search the home.

Dean says Michigan State Police brought in cadaver dogs to help in the investigation, but found nothing.

Carl Thompson was in the neighborhood today when he saw the flames and first responders.

"I saw fire trucks and police cars everywhere in this neighborhood so naturally, I had to kind of peek and see what was going on," Thompson said. "I couldn't really get very close, they had the whole area blocked off. But I can see a lot of flames."

Thompson tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the house that burned has been abandoned for quite a while after the owner had passed away.

"It's a big house and at one time, was beautiful, but they've had people going in and out, I've seen them coming in and out of the windows," he said.

Authorities say the home is now a total loss and the house next door suffered significant damage.

Muskegon Heights Fire said it called for additional help from neighboring fire stations like Norton Shores and City of Muskegon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon Heights Fire Department or 1-800-44- ARSON. Dean says it may be later this week before they can pinpoint the cause of the fire.

