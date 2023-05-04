4 people arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old

The teen died at the scene after being shot in the torso. One adult and three juveniles are now in custody in connection to his death.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Four people are in custody in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Muskegon County, according to Tim Maat with the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting happened Wednesday just before 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Jiroch Street. The teen, whose identity is not being released, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and died on scene.

Suspect information was not immediately available Wednesday.

On Thursday, four people—one adult and three juveniles—were arrested in connection to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

