13OYS investigation prompts AG to question Grand Rapids toy seller

The toy company has received nearly 90 complaints, according to the attorney general's office.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that a Notice of Intended Action (NIA) has been issued against a toy company based in Grand Rapids. The attorney general's office says the company has allegedly violated the Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act.

This announcement comes after 13 ON YOUR SIDE looked into the business Monday, finding that dozens of complaints have been filed against Planetary Toys, LLC, which does business as Treasure Trove Toys.

“The complaints demonstrate that the website routinely charges consumers for purchases, but then fails to send them the items purchased,” the NIA states. “Some consumers indicate that while they did receive an item, it was not the item they ordered but rather a less valuable item—such as an ordinary toy as opposed to a special edition toy. Very few complaining consumers have received a refund."

The attorney general's office says an invalid address was listed for the company and the phone number was disconnected.

It was found that nearly 90 complaints were filed against the company. During 13 ON YOUR SIDE's investigation, it was found that very few complaints were answered by the company.

"My office will not stand for consumers getting scammed out of their hard-earned money, especially around the holidays,” Nessel said in a release. “It is our hope Planetary Toys will recognize the seriousness of this NIA and adjust expectations set by the Treasure Trove Toys website accordingly. We will take additional action to protect consumers if necessary.”

At the end of the NIA, the attorney's office says that these business practices are "concerning" when holiday shoppers are searching for gifts for their loved ones.

"These Grinch-like business practices are especially concerning during the holiday season, when many consumers are buying toys for children and loved ones," the statement reads. "The three words that best describe them are as follows, and I quote, 'stink, stank, stunk!'”

Nessel is encouraging holiday shoppers to research stores that they are interested in purchasing from to ensure that the company is legitimate.

The full NIA can be read by clicking here. To access Nessel's campaign warning Michiganders against scams this holiday season, click here.

