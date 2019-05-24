LANSING, Mich. - The investigation into sex abuse in the state's Catholic churches covers all seven Michigan dioceses, including the one based in Grand Rapids.

Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, is expected to share an update about the state's investigation on Friday, May 24.

RELATED: Michigan priest facing allegation of misconduct with minor

Back in February, Nessel told the state's diocese to stop doing their own internal investigations and instead cooperate with state efforts. She last reported that the probe may last two years, because there could be more than 1,000 victims and hundreds of thousands of pages of documents to review.

The AG's office has been prioritizing cases where it is possible priests could still be working with children, so there is no "continued victimization."

To report an incident of abuse, call the Clergy Abuse Hotline at 844-324-3374, you can remain anonymous. You can also visit the state's website to submit a tip online.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.