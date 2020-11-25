10 years later: Authorities hope new images may help locate missing Skelton brothers

Thursday, Nov. 26 will mark 10 years since the Skelton brothers vanished from Morenci, Mich.

Thursday, Nov. 26 marks 10 years since three brothers from Morenci, Mich. went missing. Authorities have released new, age-progressed images in hopes they might help in locating them.

Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton vanished from Morenci, Mich., a small town in Lenawee County, which borders the Michigan-Ohio state line. The boys were 9, 7, and 5 years old, respectively.

Investigators say the night after Thanksgiving in 2010, the boys' father, John Skelton, took them. John and the boys' mother, Tanya Zuvers, were in the midst of a divorce and a custody battle.

Police said in those early morning hours, John's phone could be traced leaving his home in Morenci and traveling 25 miles southwest into Holiday City, Ohio, and then returning.

Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner haven't been seen since.

John Skelton was charged with unlawful imprisonment of the three boys. He is currently serving time at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Iowa after being denied parole at his first hearing this past September.

The search is still on for the brothers, and to mark 10 years since their disappearance, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Michigan State Police have released new age-progressed photos in hopes that the new images might garner public interest again and bring in new tips.

Artists with NCMEC created the new photos, aging the boys to show what they might look like today at 19, 17, and 15 years old.

“I will never quit looking,” said Tanya Zuvers, the boys’ mother. “I will continue to fight on their behalf for justice.”

“The age progressions are always the hardest for me,” said the boys’ aunt, Tennille McCain. “In my mind I still see them as 5, 7, and 9. Their faces are etched in my mind. I just wish answers could be given. Anyone who potentially knows anything -- and I believe more than one person knows something, I believe that it’s not just John who has the answers -- could find it in themselves to come forward.”

“Every so often we’ll get a tip that makes a lot of sense to us,” said Detective Lieutenant Jeremy Brewer with the Michigan State Police. “We’ll throw everything at it, all our resources… If anyone recalls anything from 10 years ago, maybe about a blue Dodge Caravan over in [the Morenci, Michigan or Holiday City, Ohio areas], that would be helpful. We rely on the public quite a bit to be our eyes and ears on the ground.”

If anyone has information about the disappearance or whereabouts of Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton, you are urged to contact the Michigan State Police at 1-517-636-0689, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.

The Skelton brothers’ missing poster can be found here.

