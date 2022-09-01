Newaygo nurse charged with abuse of a resident at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

A Newaygo nurse was charged with causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced abuse charges against a nurse from Newaygo Thursday morning.

Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, was charged in the 61st District Court in Kent County with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse. If convicted, the felony can lead to four years in prison.

Bratcher was working as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans in 2020 when she allegedly became aware that two incorrect doses of medication were given to a resident. The Department of Attorney General alleges that she had a duty to report the error to a supervisor or physician in a timely manner, but ultimately failed to do so. The incident took place in December of 2020.

“Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care,” said Nessel. “Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act.”

Bratcher will be arraigned via Zoom on Sept. 14.

The case was handled by Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division.

