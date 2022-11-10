Judge, lawyers expected to meet Nov. 15 in ex-GRPD officer murder case

According to court documents, the next meeting will be an "informational conference" at the 17th Circuit Court with Honorable Judge Christina Elmore.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The prosecution, defense and judge are set to meet on Nov. 15 in the case of former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr.

According to court documents, the general meeting will be an "informational conference" at the 17th Circuit Court with Honorable Judge Christina Elmore.

This meeting comes following a late October ruling that Schurr's case will go to trial.

Schurr is facing a second-degree murder charge in the April shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Judge Nicholas Ayoub ruled on Oct. 31 that there is sufficient evidence to send Schurr's case to trial, after two days of witness testimony.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said there's no question there was a death and an intent to kill, but it's up to a jury to decide if the use of deadly force was justified.

"That's what the law says," said Becker. "We argued the case. All the cases we cited says this is a case for the jury."

Schurr's attorneys disagree, arguing the prosecutor did not provide enough evidence to prove the action was unreasonable.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Schurr pulled Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat.

Lyoya got out of his vehicle, and after a brief physical struggle and fight over the officer's taser, Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed.

