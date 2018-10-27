WALKER, Mich. - Authorities are investigating a possible shooting after a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a shopping center on Alpine Avenue.

The initial call came in just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. The Kent County Sheriff's Department confirms they are investigating a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the AMC theater complex located on Alpine Avenue.

UPDATE: Walker Police on scene Green Ridge Square shopping center after “numerous shots” fired. Male victim, no injuries. Police are searching for 1-3 suspects. One had conflict with victim. Nearby car hit by bullet @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/lRwZ4U0G3L — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) October 27, 2018

According to Walker Police on scene, there was one male victim in the shooting and he suffered no injuries. Police are searching for one, possibly three, suspects.

A vehicle was struck in the parking lot of the Spirit Halloween.

