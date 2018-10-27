WALKER, Mich. - Authorities are investigating a possible shooting after a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a shopping center on Alpine Avenue.
The initial call came in just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. The Kent County Sheriff's Department confirms they are investigating a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the AMC theater complex located on Alpine Avenue.
According to Walker Police on scene, there was one male victim in the shooting and he suffered no injuries. Police are searching for one, possibly three, suspects.
A vehicle was struck in the parking lot of the Spirit Halloween.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.