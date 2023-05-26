Norton Shores Police Department investigating domestic incident, asking residents to avoid the area

Residents are being asked to stay inside at this time and police are asking that drivers avoid the area.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department is responding to the 1700 block of Woodside in regards to a domestic issue.

The exact incident remains unknown at this time.

Residents are being asked to stay inside at this time and police are asking that drivers avoid the area.

Mona Shores Middle School has also been placed on secure mode while police respond to the situation. Secure mode means no one is to go in or out of the school, and all doors and windows will remain locked.

