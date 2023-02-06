Norton Shores Police searching for suspect in serious injury hit-and-run

A hit-and-run on US-31 involving two cars left one driver with serious injuries.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores Police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in January that caused serious injuries to another driver.

The incident occurred on Jan. 22 at about 8 p.m. on northbound US-31 near East Hile Road.

A witness to the accident says that both cars were heading northbound on the highway when the suspect lost control of their car, causing it to push another car into the guardrail. The suspect's car spun out before the driver regained control and fled the scene heading northbound on US-31.

The driver of the other car sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Police believe that icy conditions on the highway caused the crash.

The witness describes the fleeing car as a "black older model sedan, maybe 2010ish, similar in body style to a Impala or Malibu."

The car sustained most of the damage on the front passenger's side, and the front bumper is said to be hanging from the driver's side, police say.

The police are asking for help in locating the car and driver. If you have any information concerning the fleeing car or driver, please contact Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 733-2691 or Silent Observer of Muskegon County at SilentObserverMuskegon.com or by calling (231) 72-CRIME.

