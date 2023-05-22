Nurse rescues mother, child from burning car in Montcalm County

A nurse driving on the road saw the fire and rescued the mother and daughter from the burning Subaru, MSP said.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are calling a local nurse a hero after she pulled a mother and child from a burning car after a head-on crash early this morning.

The crash happened on Sidney Road near Stevenson in Montcalm County around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say that a 37-year-old man crossed the center lane and hit a Subaru driven by a 29-year-old woman with her 6-year-old daughter riding as a passenger.

The crash caused the Subaru to catch fire with both the mother and daughter still inside.

A nurse driving on the road saw the fire and rescued the mother and daughter from the burning Subaru, MSP said.

The mother and daughter were transported to a hospital in critical condition. The 37-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

MSP Troopers from the Lakeview Post are investigating a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Sidney Rd. near Stevenson, Evergreen Twp., Montcalm Co. that occurred at 6:26 AM. Initial investigation shows that a vehicle traveling E/B, driven by a 37-year-old male from Crystal, crossed 1/4 pic.twitter.com/BVwgyXH2lI — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) May 22, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.