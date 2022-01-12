GRPD: Man killed in shootout with police believed to be homicide suspect

Police say the suspect was found dead after exchanging gunfire with police on the city's southeast side on Thursday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed a homicide suspect was found dead following a shootout with officers Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a scene in the area of Jefferson Avenue SE and La Belle Street on an anonymous tip about a homicide suspect's whereabouts. The suspect at the scene began shooting at officers, who returned fire, according to police.

At least three officers were involved in the incident, and a squad car was struck by gunfire multiple times. No officers were injured.

The suspect was found dead after the shootout. Police say the wound may have been self-inflicted. The suspect's identity is not being released at this time, but police say he was a suspect in a homicide.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said the crime scene spans two blocks. He said the suspect was using a semiautomatic weapon, and that the shootout was "extremely dangerous".

"Extremely thankful no officers were hurt. Extremely thankful that no one on the street is hurt. Like I said, this is a residential area, so the potential is there," Winstrom said. "And like I said, (the suspect) was a wanted homicide offender, so we already know he's got a lack of respect for human life, so that was a real concern."

Winstrom said body camera footage from the three involved officers could be released as soon as Friday. The officers have been placed on administrative leave. Michigan State Police are now handling the shooting portion of the investigation.

"It's a huge scene, and we want to make sure we get it right," Winstrom said of the investigations.

Southeast Career Pathways in the GRPS school district was on lockdown and students were dismissed early due to the situation nearby.

