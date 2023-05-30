Off-duty Walker Police officer accused of shooting man, himself in Chicago hotel

The shooting took place on Saturday, May 27 in a hotel room in Downtown Chicago.

CHICAGO — A police officer from the Walker Police Department has been put on administrative leave as the Chicago Police Department investigates a shooting involving the officer.

The shooting took place on Saturday, May 27 in a hotel room in Downtown Chicago.

The off-duty officer was handling a gun inside of the hotel room with another man when the gun went off, hitting both men.

The off-duty officer was shot in the hand and the other man was shot in the stomach. Both men were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Chicago area law enforcement said the 23-year-old is not in custody. Chicago authorities initially said charges were pending, but now the case is being investigated as an accidental discharge.

Police found two guns on the scene when they arrived.

The Walker Police Department says that they have put the officer on leave while the Chicago Police Department investigates the incident.

