Kent Co. Prosecutor: Body cam footage of officer-involved shooting will not be released during investigation

Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker says the investigation must be complete before any evidence, including the footage, is released to the public.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker said Thursday that the body camera footage of Monday's fatal officer-involved shooting will not be released until the investigation is over.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department initiated a traffic stop near Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, got out of the car and fled on foot.

The officer pursued Lyoya and a short physical struggle took place. The officer then drew his firearm and shot Lyoya, killing him.

Since then, local activists have been calling for the body camera footage to be released.

"It is essential in the pursuit of justice to allow the investigation to continue to completion before partial information, including video evidence, is released to the public," Becker said in a statement. "There are still many questions which remain unanswered. As is our policy with any ongoing investigation, we do not release any material for public consumption."

All involved police agencies have been instructed not to release body camera footage until the investigation is complete. Becker says he is "asking for the public's patience and understanding" at this time.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the shooting. Becker says witnesses must be interviewed and forensic evidence, toxicology reports and video evidence must still be reviewed.

