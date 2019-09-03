PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. in Pennfield Township, according to a Calhoun County dispatcher.

Not many details were provided, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE was told three people were shot, including the suspect in the incident.

No officers were injured. Dispatchers say there is no further danger to the community. More information will be provided at a later time.

