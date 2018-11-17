KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the area of Douglas Avenue and W North Street around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two vehicles in the area that appeared to be involved in the incident. Both vehicles were parked and unoccupied, and one of them had a bullet hole in it.

Officers then located a victim about two blocks away with a gunshot wound to the chest. A second victim was on Jefferson Avenue.

The first victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later pronounced dead. The second victim was treated and released with only minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation, and the department of public safety is not releasing information on the victims at this time. Anyone who may have more information about what happened is to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

