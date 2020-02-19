OTSEGO, Mich. — State officials have ordered an Otsego day care center to shut down while they investigate abuse allegations.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says it suspended and intends to revoke Nancy Xenos' license after investigating her group child care home, located at 486 Earl St, following a complaint earlier this month.

According to state documents, on Feb. 5, Xenos allegedly pushed a child down onto a cot and put her foot on the child's back when that child would not lie down.

See the full summary suspension order from LARA.

When the child's parents arrived and noticed marks and bruises on the child, documents state Xenos denied knowing what caused the injuries.

The investigation began when the parents took the child to Helen DeVos Chidlren's Hospital the next day. LARA said doctors photograph the bruises and marks on the child's neck and face.

According to LARA's website, Xeno's received a license to run her day care back in December 2018.

