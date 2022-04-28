Michigan State Police investigation into Patrick Lyoya’s death sent to Kent Co. Prosecutor

MSP detectives have submitted their partial investigative report. Kent Co. Prosecutor Chris Becker says he will not make final decision without all evidence.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police have shared a portion of their independent investigation into the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya with the Kent County Prosecutor's Office Thursday.

Their partial report details the events leading up to, during and after a Grand Rapids Police officer fatally shot 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Detectives shared the report with Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police detectives compiled a dossier of witness accounts, video footage from a variety of angles, physical evidence, the autopsy report and other evidence.

The investigation is not complete and remains in on-going status as detectives await the return of forensic reports from the manufacturer of the body camera and Taser. Those reports will be forwarded to the Prosecutor once received.

Their findings will now be reviewed by Becker, who will determine the next steps for the case.

Becker said he will not make a final decision on the case until he has all of the evidence.

"While I appreciate the continued work of the Michigan State Police on this incident, as they note in their press release, they have submitted an incomplete report. I will begin to review the materials they have gathered at this time; but I cannot, and will not, make a final decision until they submit all the necessary information," Becker said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Authorities recently released several angles of video that capture the incident: body-worn camera, in-car video, a neighbor’s doorbell video and cellphone video the passenger of Lyoya's car recorded.

That cellphone video captures the moment the officer shoots Lyoya.

After Lyoya’s death, community members have been gathering daily to protest the actions of the GRPD officer and to demand justice.

The GRPD officer who pulled the trigger, identified as Christopher Schurr, is currently on paid leave, stripped of his police powers, pending the outcome of this investigation.

The union that represents police officers in Grand Rapids said they're backing Officer Schurr.

Lyoya’s family retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Michigan-based attorney Ven Johnson to represent them.

Activists, the family and the Grand Rapids chapter of the NAACP are calling on GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom to immediately fire Officer Schurr and are also demanding that Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker hand over the case to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya recently shared their findings of an independent autopsy performed by forensic pathology expert Dr. Werner Spitz.

He concluded that Lyoya died as the result of a single gunshot wound that entered the back of his skull near the midline. He says he believed the gun was pressed to the back of Lyoya's head when the bullet traveled up to the right side of his skull and lodged near his right temporal bone.

Dr. Spitz said there was no other injury on Lyoya's body other than the fatal gunshot wound.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.

After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.

