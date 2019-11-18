GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person is suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.

According to the Dutton Fire Department, it happened around 7:15 p.m. on 68th Street SE near East Mill Run SE -- not far from Railtown Brewing.

The fire department says the person was trying to push a disabled vehicle when they were struck by another car.

The incident happened just yards from the Dutton Fire station, so crews were able to get on scene quickly and tend to the victim. The person struck was taken to the hospital with "traumatic injuries."

No further details about their condition were released.

The crash is under active investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Details will be released as they come down.

