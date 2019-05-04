EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Eaton County are hoping the public can help them identify a homicide victim found last month.

According to a release from the Eaton County Sheriff's Department, the woman's body was found on in a wooded area near Wilber Highway and Spruce Road in Eaton Rapids Township on March 27.

Her body was said to be in an "advanced stage of decomposition." Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

The sheriff's department released photos of the woman's shoes on Thursday, which are a pair of size 10, pink Nike brand tennis shoes. The release says the woman was also wearing a black "Faded Glory" hooded coat with fur lining outside the hood and a black or gray hooded long-sleeved "Vanity" brand shirt.

Detectives have not yet been able to identify the woman and have no official cause of death. If you have any information that might help further the investigation, call Det. Rick Buxton at 517-323-8484.

