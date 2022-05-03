Plaster falls, causing loud boom, haze and evacuation of students at Martin Luther King Elementary

Since the source of the noise was unknown at the time, staff quickly implemented emergency procedures.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A loud boom and a haze in the air caused an evacuation at Martin Luther King Elementary in Muskegon Heights around 12:09 p.m. Tuesday, the Fire Department says.

Fire crews from Muskegon Heights, Norton Shores and Muskegon, were immediately requested due to the nature of the call.

After investigating, officials determined a section of plaster broke free from the auditorium, which is under construction, causing the noise and a small amount of dust in the air. Since the source of the noise was unknown at the time, staff quickly implemented emergency procedures.

Students were moved to a nearby church during the search for the source of the noise.

Officials say there was no danger to the students or staff at any time. The auditorium is secured and approval to complete the repairs are pending.

